• The Lion Pride Marching Band's preview concert and cookout will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday at parking lot No. 18 on the campus of Missouri Southern State University. Listen to a sample of what the band has been preparing for the upcoming year. Details: 417-625-3002.
• Rodeo Miami 2022 will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Miami Fairgrounds in Miami, Oklahoma. Almost 400 cowboys and cowgirls will compete in a variety of events over three days, and this year, the event is bringing back live music. Details: 918-542-4435.
• An iris auction is set for 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Webb City Farmers Market, 106 E. Tracy St. in Webb City. We'll happily overlook how an event celebrating Joplin's official flower is being held in Webb City because these beauties look gorgeous all over the Four-State Area. Organized by Celebrate Joplin and held in recognition of Joplin's sesquicentennial, plenty of irises will be available for purchase. Details: 417-625-4789.
• The Back to School Bash will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at The ROCC, 1402 S. Main St. This music festival will help make the start of school a bit easier to handle. Featuring Eye Creatures, The Odyssey, Blister Soul, Violets Are Blue and Trent Gaddie, this show is presented by The Non-Permitted Project and supports mental health awareness and unity. Tickets: $10. Details: thenonpermittedproject@gmail.com.
• Storytelling Day is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the George Washington Carver National Monument near Diamond. This annual event celebrating the National Park Service's anniversary features performers telling stories about American history and culture. Details: 417-325-4151.
