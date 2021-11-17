1. The 30th annual Cecil Floyd craft show, organized and managed by the school's PTA, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the school, 2201 W. 24th St. Admission is $3; early bird admission starts at 8 a.m. for $10. All proceeds go to the school.
2. Maybe this one isn't something to bring the whole family to, but it could be important to families nonetheless. The city of Joplin will host a paper shredding event from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Joplin Recycling Center, 1310 W. A St. Residents will have the opportunity to have large amounts of paper shredded at no cost by a mobile truck from the document shredding company Midwest Fibre.
3. Everyone remembers the educational hits "Conjunction Junction" and "I'm Just a Bill," right? Connect2Culture will bring "Schoolhouse Rock Live!" to Joplin at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the high school performing arts center, 2104 Indiana Ave. Tickets are $15-$25.
4. Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Miami (Oklahoma) Public Library, 200 N. Main St., with a party from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. This come-and-go event will feature refreshments, entertainment, door prizes and more. The Miami Friends of the Library will host a book sale as a fundraiser. RSVP by calling 918-541-2292.
5. Want something different to do with your venison? Check out an online class offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation that will teach participants how to make flavorful venison dishes with curry and other ingredients. The class, appropriate for individuals 12 and older, is from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday; participants will get the recipe and list of ingredients ahead of time in case they want to cook along with the instructor. Registration is required at short.mdc.mo.gov/Zth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.