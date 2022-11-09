1. Celebrate the opening of the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, 212 W. Seventh St., from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The complex will house Connect2Culture and Spiva Center for the Arts. Admission is free and open to the public.
2. It's International Games Month, so head to the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St., for Teen Game Day from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Join the library's teen department for card games, board games, chess and more. Admission is free and open to the public.
3. The newly formed Pittsburg Community Band will join the Pittsburg State University wind ensemble for a shared concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. The band is directed by Cooper Neil, Pittsburg High School instrumental music teacher. The wind ensemble is directed by Andrew Chybowski, assistant professor at Pittsburg State. Admission is free and open to the public.
4. A presentation on Dvořák’s "Rusalka" ("The Little Mermaid") will be given at 1 and 7 p.m. Thursday in Corley Auditorium in Webster Hall at Missouri Southern State University. "Rusalka," which premiered 121 years ago, is among the most popular of Czech operas. In this presentation, MSSU music faculty member Diana Allan will give a brief overview of the libretto and music of "Rusalka." A vocal quartet will follow to sing selections from the opera, including arguably the most famous Czech aria, "Song to the Moon." Admission is free and open to the public.
5. The Minnie Hackney Community Service Charitable Foundation will host a chili feed from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, or while supplies last, at its building at 110 S. Main St. in Joplin. Mild and spicy chili, grilled cheese sandwiches, beverages and dessert will be served. While you're there, enter to win tickets to an Arkansas Razorbacks basketball game. A $5 donation is requested for admission; proceeds benefit the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center.
