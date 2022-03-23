1. Get a head start on your weekend with “Amazing Amphibians of Missouri,” an all-ages program from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 Riviera Drive. Jessie Ballard, a Missouri Department of Conservation naturalist, will talk about the amphibians that live in this region, and participants can see live amphibians and make an amphibian-related craft. There also will be a short hike along the trails. Register at mdc.mo.gov.
2. Want more nature? The Wildcat Glades Friends Group will host “Underground, Living Logs” for children ages 3-6 at 1 p.m. Saturday at the education cottage, 301 Riviera Drive. Children will explore the world of insects, plants and animals that live underground or inside a fallen tree. There will be a story, crafts and short hike. Admission is free and open to the public, but registration is required via Facebook or at 417-708-7713 or lauren@wildcatglades.org.
3. An event to spotlight local authors will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Langston Hughes-Broadway in Joplin. There will be readings, Q&A sessions and book-signing opportunities. Featured authors will be Matt McGowan, Chad Stebbins, Lisa Martin, Kim Horner McCoy, Joe Cornett and Loni Hoots.
4. Have a fondness for brass instruments? A student chamber concert featuring tuba music will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the Sharon Kay Dean Recital Hall in McCray Hall at Pittsburg State University. The event, free and open to the public, is under the direction of Robert Kehle.
5. This will be the final weekend to see “In Some Form or Fashion,” an exhibition at the Momentary in Bentonville, Arkansas. The exhibit explores the cultural implications of fashion through collections of mixed-media artworks. It also explores conversations about the cycles of global consumerism, colonial structures, and the ways self-fashioning can advertise and disguise race, class and gender. The Momentary is the contemporary arts satellite of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Admission is free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.