1. Pepper Fest returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Joplin Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St. Try a variety of sauces and salsas, roast peppers with Oakwoods Farm, and enjoy margaritas and other tasty drinks from the market cantina. Craft projects for kids of all ages will also be available. Admission is free and open to the public, with food and drink available for purchase.
2. It's the last weekend before the annual Shoal Creek Water Festival. Is your cardboard boat or shoebox boat ready? Registration is open for another week, but you might want to spend this weekend ensuring that you're prepared for the big race.
3. It's the weekend of Missouri's sales tax holiday. Purchases of certain back-to-school items including clothing, school supplies and computers come with the state sales tax waived. You don't have to be a Missouri resident or a student to participate.
4. It's been a wild primary season. Now that Tuesday's election is over, let's take a breather and enjoy the rest of our summer vacation before general election campaigning ramps up.
5. The SGTJ Variety Show, a one-night fundraising event, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Stained Glass Theatre, 2101 Annie Baxter Ave. in Joplin. Enjoy games, songs, skits and entertainment for the whole family. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children; buy them at the door or online at sgtjoplin.square.site/events.
