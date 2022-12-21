1. This is the perfect weekend to visit the Holiday Tree Trail at Mercy Park in Joplin. View the collection of Christmas trees that have been decorated by area businesses and organizations. The voting period for you to choose your favorite is over by now, but you can still take a stroll through the trees to get into the holiday spirit.
2. You have just a few more days to visit Hometown Holidays on the south side of the Carthage square. The holiday village this year includes new attractions, an ice rink, a winter wonderland and Santa. It will be open from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and will close for the season afterward. Entrance to the village is free; tickets for the activities and ice skating are $5.
3. Need some last-minute gifts? Head to the Joplin Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St., for its Tinsel & Tidings Christmas Eve market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. You'll find many of the market's regular vendors. Because the market will be closed Dec. 31, this weekend will be the last opening of 2022.
4. Or check out the Webb City Farmers Market, 106 E. Tracy St., which also will be open for Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. In addition to the market's regular vendors, there will be a small craft area set up for children to make something special for Santa Claus.
5. Get in your last holiday movie viewings at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway in Joplin, before the theater closes for the weekend. Showing at various times Thursday and/or Friday will be "A Christmas Story" and "Christmas Bloody Christmas." Details: bookhousejoplin.com.
