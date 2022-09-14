1. Visit the Joplin Arts Fest from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday or from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St. The festival will feature 30 artists, live music, food vendors, a courtyard bar, a communal art piece, pottery wheel demonstrations, a children's art station, scholarship opportunities and more. Admission is free and open to the public.
2. The annual Monarch Festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin. Families can participate in monarch-themed crafts and activities and learn about conservation efforts to protect the butterfly. Admission is free and open to the public. The Missouri Department of Conservation also will offer a native plant sale until 2 p.m.
3. Children ages 5-12 are invited to the STEM Club, scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. Explore activities in science, technology, engineering and math in this hands-on program. For teens in middle school and high school, check out the Anime/Manga Club, which will meet during the same time frame to watch anime, draw favorite characters and more. Admission is free and open to the public.
4. Celebrate Joplin's newest mural, a Black history mural in the downtown area, during a public event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the corner of First and Main streets. View the mural, which celebrates famous Black artists and musicians, and meet muralist Alexander Austin. Also in attendance will be jazz musician Charles McPherson and Marjol Rush-Collett, a cousin of poet Langston Hughes. Admission is free and open to the public.
5. For the 21-and-older crowd, check out Brew at the Zoo, which will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield. The beer festival is a fundraising event to benefit Friends of the Zoo. Tickets are $15 for designated drivers, $45 for general admission and $80 for VIPs; they must be purchased online ahead of the event at dickersonparkzoo.org.
