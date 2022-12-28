1. Saturday is the final day to view the 75th annual Joy Spiva Cragin Membership Show at Spiva Center for the Arts at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Displayed artwork is in a variety of mediums, including ceramic, watercolor, wood, oils, metal, photography and mixed media. The gallery will close at 1 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Admission is free and open to the public; donations are accepted. Details: spivaarts.org, 417-623-0183.
2. Head out for the annual first-day hike at 10 a.m. Sunday at Wildcat Glades, 301 Riviera Drive. Walk a loop around the park and discuss the wildlife and amazing views found along the trail. Bring a reusable water bottle, walking sticks and binoculars, if you'd like; wear weather-appropriate clothing and sturdy shoes. All ages are welcome. Admission is free and open to the public. Registration is required at www.facebook.com/wildcatglades or by email to maddie@wildcatglades.org. Details: 417-708-7713.
3. Close out 2022 with a murder mystery. "My Fatal Valentine," by Eileen Moushey, will be performed beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday at Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre, 2466 Old 66 Blvd. in Carthage, in conjunction with Dream Theatre Company. Audience members will be able to crack the case. Tickets are $30. Reservations are required by calling 417-358-9665.
4. A similar event will be staged from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, 505 Byers Ave. Join FosterAdopt Connect Joplin in partnership with Dream Theatre Company for "A Novel New Year," a family-friendly event that features a cocktail/mocktail hour, dinner, desserts and a live performance that may require you to find the clues and solve the mystery. Tickets are $35 to $125 and are available at www.fosteradopt.org/NovelNewYear.
5. If you haven't visited the Holiday Tree Trail at Joplin's Mercy Park, Saturday is your final chance to do so. Stroll the trail and view the collection of Christmas trees that have been decorated by area businesses and organizations. Admission is free and open to the public.
