1. The Little Balkans Days Festival will take place this weekend in Pittsburg, Kansas. Events include a quilt show, concerts, golf tournament, polka dance, fishing derby, car show, arts and crafts fair, petting zoo, and bocce tournament. The special guest star is Ben Haggard, who will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Auditorium. For a full schedule of events, or for information about tickets and "passports" for certain events, go to littlebalkansfestival.com.
2. Thursday hours of operation for the Webb City Farmers Market have closed for the season, but the market will continue to be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Those hours are set year-round. Shoppers typically can find fresh produce, baked goods, herbs, jams and jellies, meats, and much more. The market is located at 106 E. Tracy St.
3. George Washington Carver National Monument near Diamond will screen "George Washington Carver: An Uncommon Life" at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The 56-minute Iowa PBS documentary highlights Carver’s complexities and reveals the full impact of his life and work. Admission is free and open to the public.
4. The Mo-Kan Dragway will host its Funny Car Chaos competition this weekend. This adrenaline-fueled event showcases the wild and unpredictable world of funny car racing. Spectators also can enjoy access to the drivers and their cars during pit walks. Food vendors, merchandise stands and live music also are slated. Hours are from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $15-$25.
5. Check out the newest offerings this weekend at Bookhouse Cinema, including "Old Boy," a 2003 Korean thriller from Park Chan-Wook that has been remastered for its 20th anniversary. For a full schedule and ticket information, go to bookhousejoplin.com.
