1. JOMO Jammin' kicks off a month of summer concerts with Granger and Blister Soul at 7 p.m. Saturday outdoors on the Leggett & Platt Green at the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 12 and younger; optional chair rentals are $5. Tickets can be purchased at the Cornell Complex box office, over the phone at 417-501-5550, or online at connect2culture.org.
2. Calling all creative types. Spiva Center for the Arts will host its 48-hour film competition this weekend. Contestants should meet at 6 p.m. Friday in the first-floor lobby of the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St., to receive the criteria needed to create a four-minute short film. Teams will have until 6 p.m. Sunday to submit their films. All entries will be screened Saturday, July 22, at Bookhouse Cinema, with awards presented afterward. The cost is $25 per team. Details: 417-623-0183.
3. The Joplin Public Library is offering children an opportunity to join Jay and Leslie for “United We Laugh,” a show that incorporates juggling, stories told with humor and heart, and library fun. The show will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at the library, 1901 E. 20th St. It is geared toward children ages 5-12. Details: 417-623-7953.
4. Carver Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. The annual event celebrates the life of the famed scientist and the establishment of the national monument in his honor on July 14, 1943. The African American experience will be celebrated through speakers, storytelling, music and educational programs. Guest speakers include Leo Landis, museum curator for the State Historical Society of Iowa; performers include local musician Lem Sheppard. There also will be guided tours, Junior Ranger activities and more. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-325-4151.
5. Learn about the fundamentals of archery at a free clinic at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61 near Ash Grove. The clinic, “Learning Archery: Family Archery,” will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday and will include hands-on shooting opportunities. The event is open to all ages, but it’s designed for families. Register at mdc.mo.gov. Details: 417-742-4361.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.