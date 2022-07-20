1. Learn about Missouri's birds of prey at one of two state Department of Conservation programs at 2 and 3 p.m. Friday at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way. Docents from the Dickerson Park Zoo will describe the physical characteristics that make these birds excellent hunters and talk about how birds of prey provide benefits for humans. These programs will feature live birds from the zoo. There also will be bird-oriented crafts and games from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the nature center’s classrooms. Admission is free; registration is required at mdc.mo.gov.
2. Finish up your books and other materials before the Joplin Public Library's summer reading program ends Sunday. The program has been open to kids, teens and adults, and prizes and other incentives for reading are available.
3. Children ages 5-15 may attend at 4 p.m. Saturday the Creative Learning Alliance's lab, 905 S. Main St. in Joplin, for Explosion Exploration to safely learn about the science of explosions. The cost is $5. Registration is required at facebook.com/creativelearningalliance.
4. Are you an adult reading No. 3 on this list and thinking it sounds like fun? You're in luck: The Creative Learning Alliance, 905 S. Main St., will host a special Explosion Exploration for people 16 and older from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy a night of light refreshments as you explore explosions of all kinds. The cost is $10.
5. Pittsburg Community Theatre will present "Matilda the Musical" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine. Follow the story of Matilda, a little girl with wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers, in this show inspired by the book from Roald Dahl. Tickets will be available at the door and online at memorialauditorium.com.
