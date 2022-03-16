1. Joplin’s Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St., will host its third annual chili cook-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Judging begins at 10:30 a.m.; public tasting starts at 11 a.m. Awards will be given for first, second and third places. Admission is $5 and grants access to taste all of the chili offerings and vote for the People’s Choice Award. Prepay at square.link/u/AV7Mfsw6 or pay at the door.
2. The Missouri Department of Conservation will host a program for people wanting to learn the basics of archery from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center, 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61, northwest of Springfield. The center’s assistant manager, Steve Govero, will cover bow nomenclature and shooting techniques, and participants will have an opportunity to test their skills on the static archery range. Bring your own bow, or borrow one provided by Dalton Range. Admission is free and open to the public, but registration is required at mdc.mo.gov.
3. For something new to try, make plans to attend the virtual storm spotter training offered from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday by the National Weather Service station in Springfield. The presentation by weather service meteorologists will teach participants about identifying and reporting severe weather, spotter safety, severe weather climatology in Missouri and Kansas, thunderstorm structure and threats, and more. It is free and open to the public; register at weather.gov/sgf.
4. The weekly STEM Club meets from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. Saturday at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. Children ages 5-12 and their families are invited to explore high- and low-tech STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics — activities. No registration is required.
5. If you want a taste of nature without leaving the comfort of your home, check out Liberty’s Osprey Cam at Stockton Lake, which can be found at mclivetech.com/ospreycam. The osprey pair that call this nest box home are back for the spring, and you can follow along via the webcam as they prepare to raise the next generation of chicks.
