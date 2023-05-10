1. “Drinking Habits,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre, 2466 Old Route 66 Blvd. in Carthage. The comedy wraps up its run this weekend, telling a story of two mischievous winemaking nuns. Dinner served an hour before showtime. Tickets: $29, discounts available. Details: 417-358-9665.
2. Crawdads at the Creek, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Wildcat Glades Pavilion, 301 Riviera. Event benefits Wildcat Glades Friends Group. The meal includes crawdads, shrimp, sausage, potatoes and corn on the cob. Cost: $35, $60 per couple. Details: wildcatglades.org.
3. Food Truck Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Central Park in Carthage. This month's event features the Glow in the Park truck show. Details: 417-423-8075.
4. Opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Spiva Art Gallery on the campus of Missouri Southern State University. Seniors will open their exhibit called "Corners of the World." Details: 417-625-3066.
5. Iris Garden Tour, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Joplin History & Mineral Museum, 504 Schifferdecker Ave. This event is a self-paced tour featuring Joplin's official flower, held in conjunction with the city's sesquicentennial. Details: 417-625-4789.
