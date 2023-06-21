1. A’lante Flamenco will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Based out of Austin, Texas, A’lante Flamenco presents flamenco music and dance to audiences by blending traditional and contemporary flamenco. The performance is part of Connect2Culture’s Cornell Series and is supported in part by the Mid-America Arts Alliance with additional support from the National Endowment for the Arts. Tickets are $20-$25 and may be purchased at connect2culture.org, by calling 417-501-5550 or at the C2C box office inside the Cornell Complex.
2. The Creative Learning Alliance will celebrate World Camera Day at 1 p.m. Saturday at its creativity lab, 905 S. Main St. Explore the science behind cameras, including camera drones, green screens, video flip books and pinhole cameras. All ages are welcome, but the event is best suited for children and teens ages 8-15. The cost is $5. Registration is required at facebook.com/creativelearningalliance.
3. Join the Joplin Public Library for this month’s book swap from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Chaos Brewing Co., 112 S. Main St. Bring a book, take a book, chat about books, and enjoy drinks from Chaos. Admission is free and open to the public for individuals 18 and older.
4. Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre, 2466 Old 66 Blvd. in Carthage, will present “Love, Sex & the IRS” at 6:30 p.m. nightly through Sunday, with an additional 1 p.m. show on Sunday. The farce follows Jon Trachtman and Leslie Arthur, who are out-of-work musicians rooming together in New York City. To save money, Jon has been filing tax returns listing the pair as married. The day of reckoning comes when the IRS informs the “couple” they’re going to be investigated. Reservations are required by calling 417-358-9665 or emailing stdinnertheatre@gmail.com. Tickets are $12-$29.
5. Play Nature Bingo from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Prairie State Park, 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines. This interactive board game focuses on the natural elements of Missouri and showcases the state’s plants and wildlife. Instead of “bingo,” spell out “nature” from categories including birds, plants and fungi, mammals, reptiles and amphibians, fish, and invertebrate animals. Instead of numbers and letters being called, a description or fact about an animal, plant or fungus will be given, and participants will have the opportunity to guess what is being described. When players gets a column or row filled in, they win a prize. Details: 417-843-6711.
