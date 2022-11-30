1. Breakfast with Santa will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Joplin History & Mineral Museum, Seventh Street and Schifferdecker Avenue. Before you set out cookies and milk, Santa would like to share some pancakes. This event for kids, organized by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department, includes a holiday craft and a visit with the big guy. Tickets: $6. Details: 417-625-4750.
2. A bison hike is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Prairie State Park, north of Mindenmines. Be prepared for a 2-mile hike over uneven terrain. The hike starts at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center. Bring water, snacks and dress for the weather. Registration for this event is required, and there is a limit of 25 participants. Details: 417-843-6711.
3. A collectibles show is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Hall, 407 S. Garrison Ave. in Carthage. The Barton-Jasper County Collectors Association organizes this regular show filled with coins, stamps, postcards, sports memorabilia and more. Details: 417-682-4500.
4. "Holiday Inn" is set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Ozark Christian College chapel, 1111 N. Main St. This holiday musical is based on the film starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. Tickets: $15, $10 for kids. Details: 417-626-1292.
5. "Little Women" will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Elsie Plaster Community Center on the campus of Crowder College in Neosho. The show is adapted from the Louisa May Alcott novel. Tickets: $10, $8 for students, $6 for kids. Details: 417-455-5678.
