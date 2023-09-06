1. JOMO PrideFest will take place from Friday through Sunday in downtown Joplin. The schedule kicks off with a Pride parade at 7 p.m. Friday on Main Street and concludes with Pride in the Park from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at Landreth Park. Joining the festival this year will be Mr. Gay America, Maxi Glamour from "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula," Kennedy Davenport from "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" and recording artist Thea Austin. Admission is free and open to the public. Details and full schedule of events: jomopride.org.
2. The Joplin Public Library will host its next book swap from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Zinc Coffee, 1825 S. Main St. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-623-7953.
3. The two-day music festival Rock Stock, the final event in Joplin's 150th anniversary celebration, will take place Friday and Saturday at Landreth Park. The Friday night lineup features the Ben Miller Band, Vagabond Grove, Town House Fire and Toto JoJo. The Saturday night lineup features Smoot Mahuti, Southern Fried, Larry Smith Group, and Encore with Hank Rotten. In addition to live entertainment, there will be a beer garden, an opportunity for the public to meet with area not-for-profit organizations and a selection of local food truck cuisine. Food trucks and exhibitors will open at 3 p.m. each day, with performances from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-625-4791.
4. Christina Lorenzen will offer "Wheel Throwing for Adults" from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Participants will learn about wheel throwing while making three ceramic projects of their own. Registration is required at spivaarts.org/classes. The cost is $50. Details: 417-623-0183.
5. Get an early start to the weekend by learning about some of our local reptile friends. The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center will focus on "Terrific Turtles" for its next Little Acorns class for children ages 3-7. Learn more about turtles and make a craft to take home. The class will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday. Register online at mdc.mo.gov. Details: 417-629-3434.
