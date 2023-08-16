1. Young anglers can fish for free at Kids Fishing Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Roaring River State Park. An area of the park will be designated as a fishing area for youths 15 and younger. Pick up free trout tags at the Roaring River Hatchery any time on Friday or Saturday at the large tent across from the falls. There will be a limited number of poles and bait available, but anglers are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear. Adults are not allowed to fish by themselves. The event is co-sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and MO Parks Inc.
2. Concerts in the Park, a summer concert series sponsored by the Carthage Council on the Arts, will feature Blister Soul and Splitfinger Rufus at 7 p.m. Saturday at Central Park, 714 S. Garrison Ave. in Carthage. Bring your own chairs. Admission is free and open to the public.
3. The next Preschool Nature Connections program for children ages 3-7 will focus on hummingbirds from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wildcat Glades, 301 Riviera Drive. Join the Wildcat Glades Nature Group to read a story about hummingbirds, sing a song and make your own hummingbird feeder. Admission is free and open to the public. Registration is required at bit.ly/PreschoolConnectionsAugust2023 or by emailing maddie@wildcatglades.org.
4. Children and teens may celebrate National Aviation Day at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Creative Learning Alliance's creativity lab at 905 S. Main St. in Joplin. Enjoy flight-related exhibits and events. The cost is $5. Registration is required at facebook.com/creativelearningalliance to register.
5. Let's do the time warp again. "The Rocky Horror Show" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Dream Theatre Co., 124 S. Main St. in Joplin. Costumes are encouraged and props are allowed. General admission is $20. Reservations are required at showtix4u.com/event-details/74969.
