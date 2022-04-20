1. Take a trip around the globe at Missouri Southern State University's World Music and Cuisine Festival, to be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the North End Zone Facility. Food samples from a variety of countries will be available for $1; a $12 wristband will allow buyers to sample one of each available dish. Entertainment will include a drum performance, a Japanese dance and music from MSSU's international students.
2. South Middle School, 900 E. 50th St. in Joplin, will hold its spring market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. This arts and crafts show, rescheduled from its original date in March, will feature a variety of vendors offering quality goods at reasonable prices. Attendees can also grab a bite to eat from a food truck and enter various raffles and drawings. Admission is $5; children 5 and younger are admitted for free.
3. George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. View demonstrations and instructional workshops featuring pastels, natural dyes, pencils and more. Admission is free and open to the public.
4. Interested in home gardening? Master gardener Eric Osen, of the Jasper County Master Gardeners Association, will lead discussions on the subject from 1:15 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Joplin Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St. For a full list of topics, visit facebook.com/JoplinEmpireMarket/events. Admission is free and open to the public.
5. Children ages 3-6 may follow an aluminum can on its adventure through our environment during a Preschool Nature Connections class from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wildcat Glades Education Cottage, 301 Riviera Drive. Learn how cans are made and why recycling is important through a story and a craft. The cost is $10; registration is required at facebook.com/wildcatglades or by email to lauren@wildcatglades.org.
