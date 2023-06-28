1. Talk with a George Washington Carver National Monument park ranger and explore contributions made by African American trailblazers and discover their pioneering achievements. Sessions will be offered at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the park near Diamond. Admission is free and open to the public.
2. Get an early start to Independence Day with a celebration beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday on the Pineville square. The celebration features musical entertainment by singer Kenny Ray Horton, free hot dogs and bottled water. Fireworks are slated at dusk. Details: 417-223-4368.
3. Calling all little readers to the Joplin Public Library children’s department’s annual Camp Read-a-Lotta! Children ages 2-5 may explore, play and learn with friends and family through a variety of hands-on camp-themed activities. The session takes place from 10 to 11:15 a.m. at the library, 1901 E. 20th St. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-623-7953.
4. The Joplin Area Organists Association will present its fourth annual Hymn Festival at 3 p.m. Saturday at Joplin's First Baptist Church, 4128 Connecticut Ave. Celebrate the Christian hymns of faith with organ, piano and voice during this family-friendly event. Admission is free and open to the public.
5. Create your own unique celestial moon face that will be raku-fired with a white crackle glaze in a one-of-a-kind hand-formed clay class, to be offered by Christina Lorenzen from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Spiva Center for the Arts, 212 W. Seventh St. The class is appropriate for individuals 14 and older. The cost is $40. Details: spivaarts.org.
