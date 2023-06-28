George Washington Carver

George Washington Carver is portrayed in this bust at the George Washington Carver National Monument. African American trailblazers will be the focus of weekend programs at the site near Diamond. GLOBE FILE

1. Talk with a George Washington Carver National Monument park ranger and explore contributions made by African American trailblazers and discover their pioneering achievements. Sessions will be offered at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the park near Diamond. Admission is free and open to the public.

2. Get an early start to Independence Day with a celebration beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday on the Pineville square. The celebration features musical entertainment by singer Kenny Ray Horton, free hot dogs and bottled water. Fireworks are slated at dusk. Details: 417-223-4368.

3. Calling all little readers to the Joplin Public Library children’s department’s annual Camp Read-a-Lotta! Children ages 2-5 may explore, play and learn with friends and family through a variety of hands-on camp-themed activities. The session takes place from 10 to 11:15 a.m. at the library, 1901 E. 20th St. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-623-7953.

4. The Joplin Area Organists Association will present its fourth annual Hymn Festival at 3 p.m. Saturday at Joplin's First Baptist Church, 4128 Connecticut Ave. Celebrate the Christian hymns of faith with organ, piano and voice during this family-friendly event. Admission is free and open to the public.

5. Create your own unique celestial moon face that will be raku-fired with a white crackle glaze in a one-of-a-kind hand-formed clay class, to be offered by Christina Lorenzen from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Spiva Center for the Arts, 212 W. Seventh St. The class is appropriate for individuals 14 and older. The cost is $40. Details: spivaarts.org.

