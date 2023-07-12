1. The Joplin History & Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave., will host a model train show and swap meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Revel in your love of railroads at this family-friendly event. Join fellow train enthusiasts in admiring intricate model train displays and update your collection at swap tables. Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and younger are admitted free. All proceeds benefit the museum. Details: 620-230-9545.
2. Take a class in abstract expressionist painting with Samantha Ervin from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Spiva Center for the Arts in the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Learn to paint like Zao Wou-Ki, a famous abstract artist who blended modern painting with traditional Chinese landscape painting, and use charcoal and a limited color palette to create a masterpiece to take home. Registration is required at spivaarts.org/classes. The cost is $30. Details: 417-623-0183.
3. Prairie State Park will host Explorer Day Camp 2023 for children 5 and older from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center, 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines. The topic is “Civil War on the Border.” Participants will explore how the Civil War affected residents of Barton County and the Osage in the Neutral Land. They will also learn about medicinal plants, herbs and other foods used by soldiers during the Civil War. Patches and certificates will be awarded at the conclusion of the event. The majority of the class will take place outdoors; bring lunch, snacks, bottled water, sunscreen, insect repellent and any other necessary items. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Admission is free and open to the public; registration is required by calling 417-843-6711.
4. The next Preschool Nature Connections class, from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wildcat Glades, 301 Riviera Drive, will focus on ladybugs. Designed for children ages 3-7, the class will include story time, songs and a ladybug-themed craft. Registration is required by visiting bit.ly/WCPreschoolJuly2023 or emailing maddie@wildcatglades.org. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-708-7713.
5. The George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will screen “Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom” at 1 p.m. Sunday. The PBS film focuses on Tubman, the woman known as a conductor of the Underground Railroad who repeatedly risked her life and freedom to liberate others from slavery. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-325-4151.
