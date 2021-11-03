1. The Joplin Vintage Swing Movement will hold East Coast Swing dance lessons beginning at 7 p.m. Friday in Mercy Park, 28th Street and Picher Avenue. There will be a dance with live jazz music by Rhythm Kitchen from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students. The event is open to the public. Information: 316-243-8175.
2. The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will set up at Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area in Northwest Arkansas on Saturday with a program on night-sky viewing and another on choosing the right telescope for viewing. According to park officials, Neptune will be rising, Jupiter and Saturn will be bright, Venus will be in the southwest at sunset, and the group will attempt to find Pluto in the southern sky. The group also will search for Messier objects, named for a French astronomer who cataloged 110 faint-light, deep-sky images. Participants are asked to bring a flashlight covered with a red cloth or red balloon, binoculars or telescope if they have one, folding chairs and a star chart if they have one. The lecture runs from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at the Outdoor Education Pavilion next to the visitor center. Hobbs State Park is east of Rogers, Arkansas. Night-sky viewing runs from 6:45 to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Information: Hobbs State Park, 479-789-5000.
3. The Joplin Regional Artists Coalition
will hold a studio tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Thirteen artists will open their studios to the public. Artists also will have works for sale. The artists have donated a creation that will be available for a raffle winner. People can stop by Joplin Empire Market to see these pieces of art. Start the studio tour, pick up a free map and purchase raffle entry forms at any location. Participating artists are Daria Claiborne, clay artist, 931 E. 4th St. (Joplin Empire Market); Barbara Dedrickson, gourd art and pine needle creations, 501 Foxfire Court; Steve and Valerie Doerr, woodworkers, 4225 Wisconsin Ave.; Brenda Hayes, fiber and paper arts, 501 Foxfire Court; Judith Fowler, painter, 608 N. Main St.; Kristin Girard, jeweler, 501 Foxfire Court; Melody Knowles, clay artist, 19099 Aspen Road in Diamond; Dianne Miller, glass artist, 931 E. 4th St. (Joplin Empire Market); Connie Miller, painter, 25426 Amsterdam Road; Jim Miller, woodworker, 931 E. 4th St. (Joplin Empire Market); Sandra Parrill, painter, 4001 Indiana Ave.; and Brent Skinner, clay artist, 19099 Aspen Road in Diamond. Information: https://joplinrac.org/news/studio-tour-2021.The event is free to the public and is underwritten in part by Southwest Missouri Bank.
4. Roaring River State Park will conduct a guided hike Saturday. Volunteer naturalist Sandy Vaughn will lead hikes along the park’s trail system. The hike is 5 to 6 miles and rated moderate to difficult. Hikers are asked to bring their lunch, water and dress for the weather. Spots are limited, and any hiker is required to register with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center at 417-888-4237. Hikers can make arrangements to meet when they register.
5. African American trailblazers will be the focus of weekend programs at George Washington Carver National Monument near Diamond. The hourlong programs begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can talk with a park ranger about African American pioneers and discuss their contributions. The programs are free. Information: 417-325-4151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.