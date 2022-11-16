1. Kick off your weekend early with a concert by the Missouri Southern State University jazz orchestra and jazz combos at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Bud Walton Black Box Theatre on campus. The conductor is Brandon Robinson; the guest soloist is Doug Dichary.
2. The 31st annual Cecil Floyd Craft Show will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the elementary school, 2201 W. 24th St. More than 100 participating vendors will sell their handcrafted work. General admission is $3; the purchase of a $10 ticket will allow guests to enter early at 8 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the school.
3. Dark Ozarks and Paranormal Science Lab will host a haunted history tour and paranormal investigation of the Webb City Public Library, 101 S. Liberty St., and the surrounding area beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 apiece; proceeds will benefit the library. Details: paranormalsciencelab.com.
4. The Wildcat Glades Friends Group will hold its next preschool program from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday. The theme is Arctic animals; learn about the animals who live in the coldest parts of Earth through a story, song and craft. The event is geared toward children ages 3-7. Admission is free; registration is required via Facebook or by emailing maddie@wildcatglades.org.
5. Santa is now officially accepting letters for the season, so get your children writing this weekend. Drop the letters — with the child's first and last name and a return mailing address — in Santa's mailbox at the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department offices, 3301 W. First St., or at Academy Sports & Outdoors, 1717 S. Range Line Road, and wait for Santa to write back. Details: 417-625-4750.
