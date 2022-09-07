1. "Paint the Ozarks," a plein air paint-out, will be staged Saturday and Sunday at Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St., for those 18 and older. Painters will spread out across Joplin to capture scenes that captivate them. The cost to participate is $35-$40. Cash prizes up to $500 will be awarded. Register at spivaarts.org/paint-the-ozarks.
2. JOMO PrideFest 2022 will be offered Saturday and Sunday along Joplin Avenue in the downtown area as well as Landreth Park. The family-friendly LGBTQ festival will feature arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, live performances, drag shows and drag storytime, and the annual Pride march. Admission is free and open to the public.
3. Get an early start to the weekend with Joplin NALA Read's second Literacy Liftoff from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the south soccer fields at Missouri Southern State University. The event, which celebrates International Literacy Day, will feature tethered hot air balloon rides, children's games, food trucks, displays from community agencies and chances to win themed baskets. The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri will offer flu shots. Admission is free and open to the public.
4. Students in the honors college at Pittsburg State University will host a 5K and 1-mile fun run on Saturday in Gorilla Village east of Carnie Smith Stadium. It is being staged as a tribute to Craig Fuchs, honors college director who recently announced his retirement, and will serve as a fundraiser for the Mid America Chapter of ALS. Register at alsa-midamerica.ejoinme.org/pittstate. The cost is $40 and includes a T-shirt, water and snacks. Race-day registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. in Gorilla Village near Champions Plaza. The 5K and fun run will begin at 8 a.m.
5. George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host Prairie Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Celebrate life on the Missouri prairie during the 1800s, when George Washington Carver was a child, with basket weaving, candle making, Dutch oven cooking, spinning, weaving, storytelling, musical groups, quilting, a Junior Ranger station and more. Admission is free and open to the public.
