1. Joplin’s Empire Market will host its only night market of 2021 this weekend. Cauldrons & Cocktails will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the market courtyard, 931 E. Fourth St. Vendors include a specialty cocktail bar, food and snack options, a s’mores station, custom-blended perfume oils, candy apples, crystals and crystal candles, decor items, tarot readings, boutique clothing and watercolor art. The Joplin Toad and the Missouri Southern State University Printmaking Club will showcase art. View the zombie scarecrows or show up in costume for the costume contest.
2. People who want to pit their outdoor knowledge against the clock can sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s nature-themed escape room, a free program to be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 Riviera Drive in Joplin. It is based on the popular “escape room” activity in which a group assigned to a themed room must solve riddles, puzzles and clues to find their way out of the room before time expires. The program is recommended for families, teens and adults; groups solving their escape room puzzles in the 30-minute time frame will win prizes. A link for registration, which is required, can be found at mdc.mo.gov. Details: 417-629-3434.
3. Interested in traveling a bit? Then make plans to attend Gov. Mike Parson’s fourth annual Family Fall Festival, slated from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the governor’s mansion in Jefferson City. Activities will include a bounce house, face painting and trick-or-treating. Children 12 and younger are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. The Kay Brothers will perform bluegrass music. Participating vendors include AgriMissouri, Elderwood Kettle Corn, Missouri State Parks, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Special Olympics Missouri, Scholastics and HAL’s Hoppers. Admission is free and open to the public; no registration is required.
4. Peace Church Cemetery volunteers will host a work day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the cemetery, 3311 N. Peace Church Road in Joplin. Goals include placing section markers through the cemetery, as well as rock and limb removal, dirt work and general cleanup. Contact Jim Beeler at 417-529-0890 for details.
5. Want to get a head start on the weekend? Stop by the Jasper County Juvenile Center’s chili feed, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the center, 530 S. Pearl Ave. in Joplin. The cost is $7 for all-you-can-eat chili or two chili dogs, plus chips, dessert and a drink. Dine in, order ahead by calling 417-625-4300, ext. 2827, or try curbside pickup. There also will be a raffle and silent auction. Proceeds benefit at-risk youths in Jasper County.
