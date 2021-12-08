1. The Dallas String Quartet will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ozark Christian College chapel as part of Connect2Culture's annual Curtains Up series. The group will play classical and contemporary music on traditional and electric strings. Tickets are $30 to $40.
2. Can't make it to that concert? Then head to Northpark Mall, where the Joplin-based Heartland Concert Band will perform at 1:30 p.m. Sunday just inside the main entrance. The show will include Christmas music, plus a little bit of Hanukkah music. Admission is free.
3. Pet parents will want to visit the Joplin Humane Society's annual holiday open house, slated from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the shelter, 140 E. Emperor Lane. The event will feature hot cider, cookies and pictures with Santa — plus, of course, a number of dogs and cats looking for their forever home.
4. The 2004 animated film "The Polar Express," based on the 1985 children's book of the same name, opens Saturday at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway in Joplin. Rated G, the film is fun for the whole family. Check out bookhousejoplin.com for a list of other holiday films being shown this season.
5. Going to be in the Branson area this weekend? Then check out the Missouri Department of Conservation's "Nature Arts," a free class for all ages offered from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center on the west end of Lake Taneycomo. Guests will learn how to transform pine cones, twigs and other items found in nature into holiday ornaments. No registration is required.
