1. The Maple Leaf Parade, one of the county’s signature annual events, is set for Saturday. This year the route returns to its original, 1.7-mile path around Carthage’s historic square, then south. It kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday in Carthage. Details: 417-358-2373.
2. Spooky Pop-up Board Game Cafe. A regular event for board game enthusiasts will feature a creepy twist for Halloween. The fun runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Coffee Shop inside Joplin Greenhouse, 2820 E. 32nd St. Cost: $5. Details: cardboardcafejoplin@gmail.com.
3. Historic Ghost Tours. Learn more about Joplin’s spooky side with this unique event that pairs walking, history and costumed actors. Presented by Dream Theatre Co., the tours from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Studio 124, located at 124 S. Main St. Admission: $15. Details: 417-622-6470.
4. Fall hike. Enjoy the start of autumn color with conservation experts. The walk will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday starting from the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. Details: 417-629-3434.
5. Lindy Hop lessons. Dance into your weekend with swing lessons from Vintage Swing Movement. This class kicks off a three-week set of progressive lessons, and will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Joplin Family YMCA, 3404 W. McIntosh Circle Drive. Admission: $40, $60 for couples, $30 for students (price covers entire three-week course). Details: vsmjoplin@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.