1. Get an early start to the weekend with Freeman Auxiliary's Valentine's Day Sip & Shop, offered from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Ramsay Event Center, 107 E. Sixth St. in downtown Joplin. The event features a selection from Joplin-area boutiques, restaurants, breweries and wineries. Admission is $35 and includes access to food, shopping, wine tasting and a special take-home item. A raffle ticket for a chance to win a Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Saffiano leather shoulder bag and wallet is $25, or three tickets for $60. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Freeman Helping Friends Mammogram Fund, which provides free mammogram screenings and post-mastectomy garments to local women in need.
2. If you're feeling brave, head to Pittsburg, Kansas, on Saturday for the annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Kansas. This year's theme is "Rock & Plunge." The costume contest will start at 11:30 a.m., with the plunge to follow at noon at Crimson Villas, 1904 S. Rouse St. Register at charity.pledgeit.org/PolarPlungePittsburg.
3. The Creative Learning Alliance and Missouri Southern State University's Women in Science Club will partner to offer a STEAM event from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the alliance's creativity lab, 905 S. Main St. in Joplin. Explore the contributions and importance of women in STEAM with hands-on exhibits and experiments. The cost is $5 per child. Registration is required at www.facebook.com/creativelearningalliance.
4. George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host Wonders of the Night Sky from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Learn about celestial navigation, star stories and the effects of light pollution, and enjoy an outside constellation tour. Admission is free and open to the public; the event is canceled in the case of inclement weather.
5. The Southeast Kansas Humane Society will host its annual chili dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburg's Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine. Admission is $8 and includes a bowl of chili, crackers, dessert and a drink. A drive-thru lane also will be open, offering quarts of chili for $15. Vegetarian chili will be available while supplies last. Live entertainment and a store hosted by The Doggie Bag also will be provided. All proceeds will benefit the animal shelter.
