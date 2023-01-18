1. It's a prime time to view bald eagles in Missouri, so head to Eagle Days this weekend at the Conservation Nature Center in Springfield. The event will include activities, crafts and opportunities to view Phoenix, a live captive bald eagle from Dickerson Park Zoo. Live eagle programs will be held every hour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free and open to the public. Additionally, spotting scopes will be set up outside the Springfield/Greene County Park Board's Lake Springfield Boathouse and Marina for chances to view eagles at Lake Springfield. Details: 417-888-4237.
2. If you want to stay a bit closer to home, the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, will host a bald eagle trivia event from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Test your bald eagle knowledge by taking part in a self-guided trail trivia challenge. Visit the center to pick up a question sheet, pencil and clipboard before hitting the trail and answering the questions. Don't forget to stop back by the visitors center to grab a prize. Details: 417-629-3434.
3. Joplin Improv will host "After the Party," a live improv show, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday at Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave. Join the crew for some possibly true stories about New Year's resolutions. The show is for ages 16 and older. Admission is free and open to the public.
4. The Joplin Public Library's Anime/Manga Club for teenagers will kick off the new year this weekend. Stop by the library's Community Room from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday to watch some anime, draw and just hang out. The club is geared toward students in grades six to 12. No registration required.
5. Make plans to attend the annual chili cook-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Joplin Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St. Judging begins at 10:30 a.m.; public tasting is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last. Cast your vote for the People's Choice Award. Admission is $5, which grants access to the tasting hall and helps support the market's new community kitchen.
