1. Midwest Regional Ballet will host an “Encanto” dance camp, based on the popular Disney movie, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Designed for children ages 3-5, the event offers a dance lesson, crafts, snacks and a performance at the end of the class. The cost is $50 per student. To register, call 417-439-9549.
2. To explore the great outdoors, head to Prairie State Park in Mindenmines for a wildflower walk beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. Meet a park naturalist at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center and dress appropriately for the hike. Long pants, water, insect repellent, sunscreen and sturdy shoes are recommended. The hike will last about two hours and cover approximately 2 miles. Details: 417-843-6711.
3. The Joplin Public Library will continue its Summer STEAM programs for children with “Cardboard Adventures” from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday. Children ages 6-12 may work together and use their imaginations to create things out of cardboard. Children 9 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-623-7953.
4. Celebrate Pride Month with “Teen Night: Rainbow Disco” from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. The event features dance beats by DJ Girlfriend, artmaking by Mt. Sequoyah’s F.Y.R.E. after-school program, a silent disco in the Great Hall and free access to all the galleries. Parents and guardians are welcome to remain on-site in a dedicated lounge. Tickets are required but free; teens must be ages 14-18 to attend. The event is presented and organized by the Crystal Bridges Teen Council and sponsored by The Simmons Family Fund and Paramount Global.
5. For the adults, make plans to attend “p(ART)y After Dark” from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at Crystal Bridges. This 18+ disco party will include live music by Funk Factory, a silent disco, beats by DJ Raquel, drag performances and Pride tours through the galleries. Tickets are $40 apiece, or $32 for members, and can be purchased online. The event is presented in partnership with Bentonville Follies and NWA Equality and sponsored by AMP Sign and Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.