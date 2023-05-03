1. Copenhagen Bandit, 9 p.m. Friday, Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. The homegrown comedian brings more of his inventive country comedy back to Joplin for a one-night engagement. The event is for ages 21 and older. Admission: $20. Details: 417-623-2485.
2. Friends of St. Avips 61st annual ball, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh. This affair is a fundraiser for Spiva Center of the Arts. A Parisian theme, "An Evening in Paris," is featured this year. Details: friendsofstavips.com.
3. MSSU Choral Society Spring Concert, 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, First Community Church, 2007 E. 15th. This community choir will present a program of favorites. Details: wbloss@gmail.com.
4. First Friday swing lessons, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Just a Taste Webb City, 105 S. Main. Lessons are taught by Vintage Swing Movement, and Jomo Jazz will perform at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10, $8 in advance. Details: vsmjoplin@gmail.com.
5. Battle of the Burgers, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Landreth Park. Burger chefs can compete for bragging rights in a fundraiser that benefits Vita Nova Village. The event also includes a car show and bounce houses. Details: vitanovavillage.org.
