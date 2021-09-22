1. It's homecoming weekend at Missouri Southern State University. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Joplin. The route will begin at Sixth and Main streets and continue north before turning west on Third Street and then south along Joplin Avenue. The football game against Fort Hays State begins at 2 p.m. at Fred Hughes Stadium.
2. Music fans should be excited about the return of the annual bluegrass festival in Carl Junction. It runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Stark Auditorium, 206 Broadway, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Center Creek Park, 201 Valley Lane. Admission and parking is free. The show will have 13 regional bluegrass bands, more than 45 craft vendors, more than a dozen food vendors, a car and bike show, children’s activities, and a beer and wine garden.
3. The 22nd annual Gem & Mineral Expo is slated from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Joplin History & Mineral Museum, 504 Schifferdecker Ave. Admission is free. Visitors can expect to find dealers, bead jewelry, jewelry construction, identification of local minerals, a rock swap and more.
4. The Joplin Humane Society's annual FurBall is Saturday evening at Indigo Sky Casino & Resort in Wyandotte, Oklahoma. Tickets are available at joplinhumane.org. The event features a silent auction, with proceeds benefiting the animal shelter. Guests who can't attend in person still can bid on auction items online.
5. Pierce City's South Park will host a fall festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be vendors, music, yard games, hands-on activities, raffles, food and handmade cornhole games. The festival is sponsored by the Pierce City Arts Council.
