Visitors check out the displays at a past Gem & Mineral Expo in Joplin. The 22nd annual edition of the event is slated from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Joplin History & Mineral Museum, 504 Schifferdecker Ave. Admission is free. GLOBE FILE