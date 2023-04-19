1. MSSU World Music and Cuisine Festival, 5 p.m. Saturday, Billingsly Student Center, MSSU campus. This event features a wide variety of ethnic foods from area students and restaurants, as well as live music. Cost: $2 per sample, $15 for unlimited helpings. Details: 866-818-6778.
2. May the Forest Be With You, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Wildcat Park. Organized by the Wildcat Glades Friends Group for Earth Day, the event includes live music, a native tree giveaway, food trucks and more. Details: wildcatglades.org.
3. Poet Nicole Callihan, 6 p.m. Friday, Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St., Joplin. The event also includes open mic poetry. Presented by Connect2Culture, Post Art Library and Pub Hound Press. Details: 417-501-5500.
4. Suspects and Sleuths, 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Hidden Grace Venue, 11936 Hammer Road in Neosho. Event is a murder mystery fundraiser for the Crowder College Foundation. Cost: $50. Details: 417-669-3990.
5. “Mary Poppins,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St. in Pittsburg. Featuring a cast of more than 70 dancers, this production is presented by Midwest Regional Ballet. Tickets: $15, $10 for balcony, discounts for children. Details: 620-231-7827.
