1. The George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond will host "Expressions of the Soul" at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A park ranger will speak about the famous scientist and how his creations were an expression of his soul. The event is free and open to the public.
2. Looking for something for the kids to do? The Wildcat Glades Friends Group will offer yoga in nature for children from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the education cottage, 301 Riviera Drive. A registered yoga teacher will incorporate elements of fun, breathing and yoga poses specifically for kids. Bring a yoga mat or towel and a reusable water bottle. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required via Facebook or by emailing lauren@wildcatglades.org.
3. Does the winter weather have you wanting to stay in and just read by the fireplace? Swing by the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St., first to pick up February's adult take-home kit. You'll be able to make pompom bookmarks, perfect for holding your spot in your book. Materials and instructions are included; the kits are available while supplies last.
4. The Southeast Kansas Humane Society will hold its 45th annual chili dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Pittsburg's Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St. A bowl of chili, dessert, crackers and a drink are available to go for $8; quarts of chili are available to take home for $15. The event will be drive-thru only. All proceeds will go toward the care and maintenance of animals at the shelter.
5. In honor of Valentine's Day, take a couple's printmaking class with Jade Henning-Cantrell at Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St. The class will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and is geared toward adults 21 and older. Couples will create handmade printing blocks depicting half of a heart and then print both halves together. Frames for finished works will be included. The cost is $50 per couple; register at spivaarts.org/classes.
