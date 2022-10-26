1. Start your weekend early with Happy Fall Y'all, an all-ages event from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 Riviera Drive. Families can learn more about the outdoors through nature-themed board games and a discover table that will be located at a surprise location at the facility. Admission is free and open to the public; no registration is required. Details: 417-629-3434.
2. Students at St. Peter's Middle School and St. Mary's Elementary School will perform "Shrek Jr." at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at McAuley Catholic High School, 930 Pearl Ave. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. Details: 417-624-5605
3. Bring your pup and join a park ranger and a veterinarian from the Animal Clinic of Diamond for a walk around George Washington Carver National Monument beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Your pet will be sworn in as an official "bark" ranger. All dogs must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-325-4151.
4. The next Preschool Nature Connections class offered by the Wildcat Glades Friends Group will be "Night Flyers" from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Education Cottage, 301 Riviera Drive. Geared toward children ages 3-6, the class will focus on bats. Admission is free and open to the public; registration is required at bit.ly/NightFlyers or by emailing maddie@wildcatglades.org. Details: 417-708-7713.
5. Take part in Clays for a Cause at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Shawnee Skies Shooting Complex and Training Center in Wyandotte, Oklahoma. Registration is open until 9 a.m. the day of the event. The $100 entry fee includes lunch, a T-shirt and 100 clay pigeons. Participants are encouraged to bring their own ammunition. Net proceeds support scholarships and program development at the Bill & Virginia Leffen Center for Autism. Register online at ozarkcenter.com/clays or call 417-347-7725.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.