1. Check out the short films that have been created for the 13th annual 48-Hour Film Competition, sponsored by Spiva Center for the Arts. The films will be screened during several showings from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway. Awards will be given after the final screening.
2. Celebrate two milestones with the Joplin Public Library: 120 years of service to the community and five years at its current location, 1901 E. 20th St. The library will hold an anniversary celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. During this come-and-go event, there will be activities around the library, along with live music and refreshments. All ages are welcome. Admission is free and open to the public.
3. Head outdoors to try yoga in nature from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Wildcat Glades Education Cottage, 301 Riviera Drive. Led by a registered yoga teacher, this class is for adults ages 16 and older. Bring a yoga mat or towel and a reusable water bottle. Space is limited; registration is required at www.facebook.com/wildcatglades or lauren@wildcatglades.org. The cost is $10.
4. Play with dozens of kittens up for adoption at Tiny Tigers, the pop-up cat lounge hosted by the Joplin Humane Society at Northpark Mall. The lounge is in the former Gymboree storefront near the Dunham’s Sports mall entrance. Hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission for 30 minutes in the lounge is a $5 donation.
5. On Saturday, visitors at the Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield will receive half-price admission, sponsored by McDonald's. The zoo, 3043 N. Fort, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
