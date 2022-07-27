1. The Joplin Public Library will host a book swap from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Coley's Cookie Co., 905 S. Main St., Suite 3. Share your favorite books and receive new reading recommendations. Admission is free and open to the public for those 18 and older. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
2. There are only a few days left to see "Lost but Found: A Misplaced History," an exhibition of the African art collection at Missouri Southern State University's Spiva Art Gallery. Students enrolled in an African art summer course at MSSU each chose five objects from the collection to include in the exhibit, researched their selections and assisted in the design and installation of the exhibition. Admission is free and open to the public. The gallery’s summer hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The exhibition closes Aug. 3.
3. The Ozark Empire Fair is in full swing now through next week at the fairgrounds in Springfield, 3001 N. Grant Ave. Special guests will include Lou Gramm, Vanilla Ice, the Ying Yang Twins, TobyMac, Terrian, the Read Southall Band and Noah Guthrie. Scheduled events include a demolition derby, extreme freestyle bullfighting, and a truck and tractor pull. Go to ozarkempirefair.com for a full schedule of events and ticket information.
4. Get a head start on your back-to-school shopping. Supply lists for Joplin students in prekindergarten through eighth grade are now available at joplinschools.org. High school students will receive any specific supply needs directly from their teachers.
5. JoMoCon, a local convention that brings together the cultures of anime, gaming, science fiction and fantasy, will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Pennington Station, 518 Virginia Ave., Changing Hands Book Shoppe, 528 Virginia Ave., and Central Christian Center, 410 Virginia Ave. The event will feature panels, vendors selling original art and fandom merchandise, cosplay and gaming competitions, and special guest John Gremillion. Admission is $10 per person, and free for children 5 and younger. Register and pay in advance at jomocon.org. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Ozark Center's Turnaround Ranch.
