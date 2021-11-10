1. For a belated celebration of veterans, head to downtown Joplin on Saturday morning for the 33rd annual Veterans Day parade. Hosted by the American Legion Post 13, the parade begins at 10 a.m. and will make its way down Main Street from 15th to Second streets. Marching bands, vintage cars, service vehicles, flag and drill teams, and veterans will be featured.
2. Was George Washington Carver a teacher, friend, mentor or all three? Learn more about his influence on Tuskegee Institute students and his speaking tours during free lectures at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the national monument in Diamond that bears his name.
3. Getting ready for the holidays? The Wildcat Glades Friends Group will host a free class at 6 p.m. Saturday for participants to use natural elements to craft wreaths. To register, go to the group's Facebook page, call 417-708-7713 or email lauren@wildcatglades.org.
4. The annual Northeast Oklahoma Holiday Market & Expo will be offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Miami Civic Center. Admission is $2 per person and includes tickets for door prizes and a free photo with Santa.
5. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, first opened its doors Nov. 11, 2011. In honor of its first decade, the museum will host a "Cheers to 10 Years" celebration, with special offerings and free events through Sunday. During this four-day period, there will be free admission to "In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting," pop-up gallery talks, live music performances and much more. Museum members will enjoy more perks. For details, go to crystalbridges.org.
