1. The eighth annual March O’ the Kidney is set to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Northpark Mall in Joplin. This walk, hosted by Freeman Health System, aims to raise awareness of kidney disease and also raise funds for those suffering from it. Registration is $10 per person, and free for children 5 and younger. Register at bit.ly/3fV9KZW.
2. Joplin South Middle School, 900 E. 50th St., will host its spring market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A variety of vendors with homemade and retail goods will be present. Admission is $5.
3. Mysterious Four States 2022, billed as an “exploration of the noir side,” will take place Saturday at the Coleman Theatre, 103 N. Main St. in Miami, Oklahoma. Delve into the dark history, legends and mysteries of the region. The event will begin with a Q&A at 11 a.m. and end with a tour of the Coleman at 7:15 p.m., with panels throughout the day. Tickets are $22 apiece.
4. Ever thought about raising backyard poultry? Then join experts for a “chick chat” at 10 a.m. Saturday at Race Brothers Farm & Home Supply, 2309 Fairlawn Drive in Carthage. In addition to getting questions answered, you also could win a door prize and will have access to specials on poultry products.
5. Don’t forget that daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday. You’ll lose an hour of sleep, but your evenings will suddenly have an extra hour of daylight, so enjoy it.
