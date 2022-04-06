1. Kick off your weekend the right way with Food Truck Friday, which returns to Carthage's Central Park for the season. Food trucks will serve customers from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Big Smitty will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.
2. Cat lovers will want to check out the Southwest Missouri Cat Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Newton County Fairgrounds, 700 Field Ave. in Neosho. Watch cats and kittens compete for best in show, and get a peek at up to 35 breeds. A free coloring book will be given to the first 100 children, and a cat costume contest is scheduled around lunchtime. Admission at the door is $8 for adults, $5 for children and senior citizens, and free for kids 4 and younger. A family of four will be admitted for a flat $20.
3. For pets in general, head to Shell Knob for the Eagles Auxiliary's Pet Day, to take place from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Saturday on Highway 39. Digital portraits for $1 will be offered until noon, and a blessing of the pets will be from conducted from 11 a.m. to noon. Raffle baskets and a pet food drive for Haven of the Ozarks also are planned.
4. JOMO Pride Inc. will host a drag show fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Chaos Brewing Co., 112 S. Main St. in Joplin. Admission for this all-ages event is $10 at the door. There also will be a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the upcoming JOMO PrideFest 2022.
5. Don't miss your chance to head "under the sea" with the Joplin High School theater department's production of "The Little Mermaid." Showtime is 7 p.m. daily through Saturday at the performing arts center, 2104 Indiana Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children.
