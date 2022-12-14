1. The Annie Moses Band will perform at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. The Juilliard-trained siblings will perform holiday favorites as part of Connect2Culture's Curtains Up Series. Tickets are $35-$45 and can be purchased online at connect2culture.org, by calling 417-501-5550 or in person at the Cornell Complex.
2. "Astronomy: Wonders of the Night Sky" will be presented from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond. Join park rangers to learn about celestial navigation, star stories and the effects of light pollution. Admission is free and open to the public.
3. Artist Jade Henning-Cantrell will offer a class in making snowflake resin ornaments from 10 a.m. to noon at Spiva Center for the Arts inside the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. The class is geared toward participants 12 and older; the cost is $35. Registration is required at spivaarts.org/classes.
4. Santa Claus will visit the Webb City Farmers Market, 106 E. Tracy St., from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Join him inside the heated pavilion to share any last-minute Christmas wishes, make a craft and enjoy breakfast, coffee and hot chocolate. Admission is free and open to the public.
5. The Heartland Concert Band will present its annual Christmas concert at 1 p.m. Saturday at Northpark Mall in Joplin. Song selections will include "Sleigh Ride," by Leroy Anderson; "A Charlie Brown Christmas," arranged by Carl Strommen; "Greensleeves," as recorded by Mannheim Steamroller; "Dance of the Slippery Slide Trombones," by David Shaffer; and "White Christmas," by Irving Berlin and arranged by John Edmondson. Admission is free and open to the public.
