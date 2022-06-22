1. Jazz on the Lawn will be staged from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri. The Mutual Musicians Foundation Trio with featured vocalist Love Mae C. will perform. Tickets are $80-$175 per lawn space, or $55-$150 for members. Details: www.theworldwar.org.
2. Ever thought about volunteering to help local pets find their "furever" families? The next volunteer orientation session at the Joplin Humane Society, 140 E. Emperor Road, will start at noon Saturday. You'll learn about the services and programs offered at the shelter, plus required animal behavior training. Spots are limited; call 417-623-3642, ext. 120.
3. Southwestern Pride, an LGBTQ-affirming organization, will host the second annual Pride in the Park on Saturday in Marmaduke Park in Nevada. Vendors, food trucks and informational booths will be in attendance. Entertainment will include performers Spencer Perkins, Paul Brewster and a drag show. Details: facebook.com/SouthwesternMOPride.
4. Families can learn more about archery at a Missouri Department of Conservation clinic from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. Topics to be covered include nomenclature, hand set, bow set, pre-draw and stance. People can bring their own bow or use archery equipment provided by Department of Conservation staff. Individuals 15 and younger should be accompanied by an adult. The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required at mdc.mo.gov.
5. Life coach and artist Ann Leach will display "Sea Sisters Spirit: In the Flow" through the end of the month at Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St. in Joplin. The exhibit is a collection of handmade dolls that represent themes of creativity, prosperity and peace, and natural elements and seasons. Each doll is a custom creation consisting of sticks, fabric, wood, paper and clay faces that tell the doll's story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.