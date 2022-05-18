1. The 47th annual Four State Farm Show will be staged Friday through Sunday at Pittsburg State University. Hundreds of booths will feature the latest technology in farm machinery, construction equipment, livestock handling, trailers, tools and more, organizers said. Food truck-style concession options will be available. A grand prize drawing for a one-year lease on a John Deere 5045E utility tractor will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the show is free.
2. A reenactment of the Civil War Battle of Carthage will take place Saturday and Sunday on a small part of the original battlefield at the Civil War Ranch and Arena north of the city. Vendors and displays will be set up around the Carthage square. The events, which had originally been planned for last year, will celebrate the 160th anniversary of the battle, which occurred in early July 1861. Details: battleofcarthage.com.
3. The Anderson Betterment Club will host its annual Berries, Bluegrass & BBQ Festival on Saturday at Dabbs Greer Park in Anderson, once known as the Strawberry Capital of the World. Craft, retail, game and food vendors will open at 11 a.m.; bluegrass performances will start at 3 p.m.
4. A free class for kids ages 7-12 called "What Would You Do?" will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Wildcat Glades Education Cottage in Joplin. Join the Wildcat Glades Friends Group to test your critical thinking skills and learn some tips and tricks for when things just aren't perfect when you're camping or adventuring. Register at 417-708-7713 or lauren@wildcatglades.org.
5. FreshGrass | Bentonville, an all-ages festival celebrating bluegrass and progressive roots music, will take place rain or shine this weekend at the Momentary in Bentonville, Arkansas. Performances will start at 6 p.m. Friday and at noon Saturday. Get tickets at themomentary.org.
