1. Nothing says fall in the Ozarks like Mount Vernon's Apple Butter Makin' Days, now in its 55th year. The annual festival will take place Friday through Sunday around the Lawrence County Courthouse square. There will be more than 450 booths featuring handmade crafts, live music, apple butter-making demonstrations and a variety of family friendly events such as wiener dog races, a bubble gum-blowing contest and an apple pie-eating contest. Admission is free. Proceeds raised otherwise support area nonprofit organizations.
2. The Joplin Writers’ Fair returns this year from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. The event features 15 local and regional authors who specialize in a variety of genres, including fiction, nonfiction, poetry, memoir, investigative reporting, fantasy, local history and children’s literature. Featured authors include Billie Holladay Skelley, Catherine Valentine, Chad Stebbins, Elton Gahr, F.C. Shultz, Larry Wood, Laura Lynn Wright, Pub Hound Press, Randy Turner, Robert Dopp, S.V. Farnsworth, Sandra Ruddick-Darr, Small Harbor Publishing, and William and Doris Martin. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with authors at their booths, purchase their publications, have their books signed and potentially win a door prize. Admission is free.
3. Carthage's Maple Leaf Festival starts heating up this weekend. The bicycle tour, with 15-, 40-, 62-, 80- and 100-mile routes available, starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at Kellogg Lake Park. The cost to participate is $20-$40. A free evening of live music, local brews, food trucks and family games will also take place Saturday in Central Park. Music will be from The Johnnie Zibert Polka Band, Reid Burns, Justin Larkin and InDivision. A chili cook-off is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, also in Central Park. The cost is $5 per tasting and $10 per entry. Proceeds benefit the Carthage Humane Society. For a complete schedule of the weekend's events, go to carthagechamber.com/maple-leaf.
4. The 38th annual Pelican Festival, hosted by the Grand Lake Association, will run Thursday through Sunday at Wolf Creek Park, located off Highway 59 in Grove. A carnival will kick things off Thursday; also scheduled for the festival are vendor booths, arts and crafts, food trucks, free balloon animals, a car show, a parade and live entertainment. Details: 918-786-2289.
5. The historic Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central E., in Springfield, will celebrate its 95th anniversary on Saturday. The celebration includes an 8 p.m. concert with The Frontmen of Country, featuring Larry Stewart, formerly of Restless Heart; Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas; and Richie McDonald, formerly of LoneStar. Youngblood Auto Group will raffle a 2021 Nissan Rogue; tickets are $25 each or five for $100. Tickets for The Frontmen of Country and the raffle are both available by calling the Gillioz Box Office at 417-863-9491 or online at gillioz.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.