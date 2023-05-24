1. Spruce up your yard at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s native plant sale, to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. Vendors include Missouri Wildflower Nursery of Jefferson City and Ozark Soul Native Plants of Thornfield. In addition to being able to buy plants, people can also get information on how to incorporate various types of native plants into their landscaping plans and how these plants can attract and benefit wildlife such as butterflies and birds. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-629-3434.
2. Are mushrooms more your style? Learn how to find morels in the spring through a free online class, Mushroom Hunting 101, offered at 1 p.m. Saturday by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The virtual class will explore how fungi such as mushrooms play a role in the ecological cycles of forests and grasslands. Nikki King, department naturalist, will discuss what it takes to go mushroom hunting, where to go and which mushrooms to look for that can be served up tasty on a dinner plate. Register at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4dS.
3. Catch the last weekend of “Listening Forest,” Rafael Lozano-Hemmer’s interactive, nighttime experience at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. The exhibit brings together eight immersive installations, each one activated by your heart rate, your body, your voice or your movements, to direct the forest’s response. It will close for the season after Sunday. Admission is free for children 18 and younger and $15-$27 for adults. Reserve tickets at crystalbridges.org.
4. Meet a park ranger from George Washington Carver National Monument at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Historic Neosho Black Schoolhouse, 639 Young St. in Neosho, to see where Carver first attended school and learn about his struggles for education. Admission is free and open to the public. Details: 417-325-4151.
5. The Nature Explorers program for children ages 7-14 will continue with “Frog Friends and Toad Abodes” at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Wildcat Glades Education Cottage in Joplin. Learn about the frogs and toads of Missouri, including their calls and some visual identifiers, and make a toad house. Admission is free and open to the public. Registration is required by visiting bit.ly/NatureExplorersApril2023 or emailing maddie@wildcatglades.org. Details: 417-708-7713.
