1. Join train enthusiasts in admiring intricate model train displays and update your collection at the model train show and swap meet, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and younger are admitted for free. Proceeds benefit the museum.
2. The Friends of Crawford State Park host live music from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday during the summer at the state park in Farlington, Kansas. This week, Ridgerunnerzz will perform at Lake View Cafe, on the northwest end of the lake. Admission is free; tips for the musicians are welcome. Bring your lawn chairs.
3. Learn about caterpillars and their development into butterflies and moths during a free program at 1 p.m. Friday at Cunningham Park in Joplin. Participants should wear shoes and clothes that are comfortable for a walk through the park. The event is hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Wildcat Glades Friends Group and the Joplin parks and recreation department. Register at the friends group's Facebook page or email robin@wildcatglades.org.
4. The Carthage Council on the Arts will present Robin's Hood, featuring Sam Watt on piano and Robin Braun with vocals, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Central Park, 714 S. Garrison Ave. The duo will perform a variety of jazz selections. Bring your own chairs. Admission is free and open to the public.
5. Experience three days of performance and conversation celebrating a century of southern Black culture during "The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture and the Sonic Impulse," taking place Friday through Sunday at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, and its contemporary arts satellite campus, the Momentary. The weekend will include appearances by hip hop artists, poets, scholars and more. Admission to the exhibition is free all weekend; some events require tickets. Details: crystalbridges.org.
