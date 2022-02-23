1. The Ten Tenors will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Joplin High School Performing Arts Center, 2104 Indiana Ave., as the fifth entry this year in Connect2Culture's Curtains Up series. Their program, "Love is in the Air," will be a celebration of love in all its forms. Tickets are $40-$55 and will increase by $5 the day of the event. Discounts for students, senior citizens, active military personnel, veterans and groups are available. Buy tickets at connect2culture.org or over the phone at 417-501-5550.
2. Learn about owls at the state Department of Conservation's virtual program "Owls of Missouri," slated from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday. It is offered by staff at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. Registration is free at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182473.
3. The Cottey College theater department will present Sarah Delappe's "The Wolves" at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Haidee and Allen Wild Center for the Arts, on the northeast corner of Austin and Tower streets in Nevada. Directed by first-year speech and theater faculty member Peter Carver, the play chronicles six Saturday mornings in the lives of a soccer team in suburban America as they prepare for a game. Tickets are available at the door and are $5 for adults and $4 for senior citizens and individuals younger than 18. The show contains mature content and is not suitable for children.
4. "Interracial Understanding" will be presented at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at George Washington Carver National Monument, 5646 Carver Road in Diamond. The program explores Carver's partnership with racially segregated YMCAs and the effort to bring peace to states experiencing racial violence. Admission is free and open to the public.
5. People can also take this weekend to get their fishing gear ready. Opening day of catch-and-keep trout season at the state's four trout parks is Tuesday. One of those parks, Roaring River State Park, is near Cassville in Barry County. The cost of a daily trout tag to fish there is $4 for adults and $3 for children 15 and younger. A daily fishing permit is $8. The daily limit is four trout.
