1. Spring Rock Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Joplin History and Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave. This large show features a variety of vendors, jewelry-makers, geode-crackers and more. Details: 417-623-1180.
2. "The Pirates of Penzance," 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Bud Walton Black Box Theatre, Missouri Southern State University campus. Presented by Heartland Opera Theatre, this production features singers performing a classic opera. Tickets: $10. Details: 417-385-1454.
3. Vagabond Grove album release concert, 7 p.m. Friday, Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Langston Hughes-Broadway. The local band will celebrate the release of "Simple Problems for Complex Solutions" and welcome The Drifting Heads, TownHouseFire and The Cosmic Bean. Tickets: $10, $7 in advance. Details: vagabondgrove@gmail.com.
4. Proclamation Youth Choir Spring Concert, 6 p.m. Saturday, Taylor Performing Arts Center, MSSU campus. This choir features more than 150 voices from across the region and is joined by an orchestra. Doors open at 5 p.m. Details: 417-389-7426.
5. “Steadfast: The Documentary,” 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. This film documents 2011 tornado recovery. Tickets: $10. Details: info@greatwondersproductions.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.