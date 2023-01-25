1. The children's department at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St., will host Super Saturday Winter Wonder from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Families with children ages 2-5 will explore snow and winter through sensory activities, books and fun. Admission is free and open to the public.
2. The Creative Learning Alliance will host Puzzling Puzzles from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at its creativity lab, 905 S. Main St. This event will encourage children to use their critical thinking skills to find their way out of a series of puzzles. The cost is $5. Registration is required at www.facebook.com/creativelearningalliance.
3. The Joplin Public Library will host its monthly book swap, for individuals 18 and older, from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway. Share your favorite books and receive new reading recommendations. Admission is free and open to the public.
4. Visit the George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond at 1 p.m. Saturday or Sunday to learn about the Agricultural School on Wheels, an innovative solution to rural farm education that Carver helped design. Admission is free and open to the public.
5. Read with your children to get them ready for Dog Day Afternoon, taking place from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. The program allows independent readers ages 6-12 to practice their skills by reading to certified therapy dogs. Registration is recommended by calling 417-623-7953 or visiting the library in person. Admission is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.