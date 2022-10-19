PITTSBURG, Kan. — Krista Postai, CEO of Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, and her staff have a new mission to increase the number of cancer screenings by the end of 2023.
A $500,000 federal grant will help the clinic over the time frame increase the number of accelerated cancer screenings done across the region. The clinic will work with the University of Kansas’ Cancer Center to focus on the screenings, including hiring employees to focus on the task.
“We’ll have people where all they will be doing for a living is cancer screening,” Postai said. “I really believe for this you need people who understand cancer, and who know how to talk to folks and can encourage them to get screenings.”
The grant will focus on breast, cervical and colorectal screenings for people in underserved populations. It will also place an emphasis on preventable cancers and on exposing patients to the latest in clinical trials and experimental treatments. Money from the grant will also be used to expand diagnostic tools and services to more parts of Southeast Kansas. The clinic offers 3D mammography, ultrasound and CT scanners.
The money comes from a newly created initiative: As part of an effort named “Cancer Moonshot” by President Joe Biden, more than $5 million was awarded to 11 community health centers that receive funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration. The initiative pairs those centers with National Cancer Institute Designated Cancer Centers — including KU’s.
The goal of the Cancer Moonshot, announced by Biden in 2016 when he was vice president, is to reduce the death range from cancer by 50% over the next 25 years, and to improve the experience of people and families dealing with the disease. Biden reignited the mission in September.
Specifically for the clinic’s service area, goals for the grant by the end of 2023 include increasing:
• The number of women patients screened for cervical cancer to 60%, up from 31% in 2021.
• The number of patients receiving mammograms to 65%, up from 41.7% in 2021.
• The number of patients screened for colorectal cancer to 45%, up from 21.6% in 2021.
Officials with the clinic, KU and others were on hand for the grant announcement, as well as U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran. In addition to highlighting details of the grant, they also painted a picture of why the region is in need of it.
According information presented by the clinic, the nine counties of Southeast Kansas rank within the bottom 25 counties regarding health outcomes and factors. Kansas ranks as the 34th healthiest state, but removing the nine counties would enable the state to jump to No. 10.
During the event, Dr. Roy Jensen, vice chancellor and director of KU’s Cancer Center, said that there are a variety of reasons for the health gap and the disparity of people who do not get lifesaving screenings.
“Mining activity, particularly lead mining, impacted the health of a lot of folks,” Jensen said. “Part of our mission is to make sure that unequal burden is addressed. We want to make sure that everyone has access to cancer screenings.”
With almost 600,000 deaths annually, cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the U.S. Experts say that such screenings save lives because they detect forms of cancer early, when more and more effective treatment options are available. But those services can be costly, and people with little or no health insurance may not have access to them.
The grant aims to change that. Moran said that because he is a supporter of community health centers such as Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, this particular grant program is compelling to him. He also noted how the region will greatly assist KU’s cancer research.
“For KU, it allows them to increase the research they do,” Moran said. “One of the things they pursue is a greater diversity in clinical trials, and one of those diversities is rural areas.”
Postai said she and her staff are ready to work. The goals of the grant are clear, she said.
“We have two years to move the needle and get screenings back where they should be,” Postai said.
