CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Maple Leaf Festival hits its crescendo on Friday and Saturday, with the 56th annual parade, the 57th annual marching band competition and a host of other events.
The final weekend of the festival features a multitude of events at venues ranging from the Carthage square on the north side of town to the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer grounds in the middle of town to Carthage High School and the Fair Acres Sports Complex on the south side of Carthage.
The event is organized by a Maple Leaf Festival Committee and the Carthage Chamber of Commerce.
Julie Reams, who took over as president of the Carthage chamber in January, is helping plan her first Maple Leaf Festival and while she’s organized big events in bigger cities such as Wichita, Kansas, she said organizing the local fest has been exhilarating.
“My first Maple Leaf has been quite an experience of really bringing back a lot of the traditions that the community has grown accustomed to and adding some new things and a new flavor to the festival,” Reams said. “We have about 155 parade entries. That is up from the 130 we had last year. We are going to start the parade a little bit differently with “The Star-Spangled Banner” being sung. We’ve never done that before, and we have the Carthage Show Choir that will be starting the parade off with that, and it will be broadcast on KSN right at 9 a.m. As soon as that’s done, we’ll start the parade to take the tradition route around the square and up Grant and Grand like it was in 2019.”
The parade route is not the only part of the festival that’s going back to the future so to speak.
Saturday’s huge Maple Leaf Car Show and the associated Maple Leaf Cruise Night on Friday evening are returning to pre-pandemic locations for 2022.
The Cruise Night will be 6 to 9 p.m. on the Carthage square and the car show will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the grounds of the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer, 1900 Grand Ave.
“We had gone to Kellogg Lake Park because of COVID the past two years, and we loved it out there,” said Car Show Committee Vice President Everett Reynolds. “And the year we didn’t have a parade (2020) it worked fine. The year they brought the parade back, traffic was backed up so bad, they literally shut traffic down going into the park at three different times that day because it was so congested.
“We needed to do something different this year and we went back to the facility were at before COVID. It worked much better on the grounds of the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer.”
Reynolds said the cruise night had been moved to the Carthage Drive-In Theatre west of town, but people really like having that event on the square.
“It went OK, but it’s just better accepted on the square,” Reynolds said. “People love the square, the historic element of it and it’s a really cool setting. So anyway we talked with the chamber and they were very, very helpful in getting us back on the square.”
Reynolds said the cruise night is limited to 150 cars at any one time because of space on the square. People who come to cruise night on Friday and plan to come to the car show on Saturday can pre-register on Friday and drive straight into the car show. People who don’t make it to the cruise night have to register at the Carthage Nazarene Church before entering the car show.
Reynolds said a typical Maple Leaf Car Show can attract 500 to 550 cars and this year feels to the committee like it might be bigger.
The cars at the car show are judged by participants in 28 categories, with three awards given out in each category.
The car show also features a swap meet that Reynolds said seems to grow every year.
“We’ll have some good food vendors out there,” he said. “The grounds at the CRM are beautiful, all the shade and stuff. The swap meet area gets bigger every year and I think it is going to be big this year.”
Friday and Saturday events:
• Carthage’s monthly Food Truck Friday will hold it’s last event of 2022 this Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Carthage’s Central Park.
• The Fair Acres Family YMCA will host its annual 5K race with registration at 5 p.m. and the race starting at 6 p.m. at the Y, 2600 S. Grand Ave.
• Brats on the Square, sponsored by the Carthage Rotary Club, will have lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday on the south lawn of the county courthouse.
• The Carthage Maple Leaf Rodeo will start at 6 p.m. Friday at the Carthage Saddle Club Arena in Municipal Park.
• The Pancake Hut will host a “Homecoming for the Chicago Coin Band Box” from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the restaurant, 301 S. Garrison Ave.
• The Carthage Fire Department Pancake Feed, a staple of Maple Leaf since the mid-1980s, will return for the first time since 2019 from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Carthage fire station, 401 W. Chestnut. Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children. Kids under 8 years old eat for free.
• The Maple Leaf Parade starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday on the southwest corner of the square. The route goes around the west, north and east sides of the square, then south on Grant Street and Grand Avenue to Centennial Avenue and ends at the Carthage Junior High School at Centennial and River streets.
• The 57th annual Maple Leaf Marching Band Festival, the event that inspired the Maple Leaf Festival 56 years ago, will run from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday with about 25 marching bands performing at David Haffner Stadium, 2700 S. River St.
• Vendors will be set up on the square from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
• An antique truck and tractor show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Central Park, 714 S. Garrison Ave.
• The Carthage CAN-DO Senior Center will hold a bake sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday on the square.
• Three bands — The ABLeS, The Flying Buzzards and Pickers Post — will be performing live music from a stage on the Carthage square from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
